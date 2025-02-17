Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 59,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of COKE traded down $49.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,408.59. 46,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,402. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,307.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,285.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $800.76 and a 52 week high of $1,460.92.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,428,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 197,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 453,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,578,000 after purchasing an additional 453,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,418,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

