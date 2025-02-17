Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in January

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.8 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at C$2.52 during midday trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.12.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
