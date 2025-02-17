Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in January

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.8 days.

Grupo Herdez Price Performance

Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at C$2.52 during midday trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.12.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

