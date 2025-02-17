Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in January

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Great Pacific Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 175,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,472. Great Pacific Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.
About Great Pacific Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Pacific Gold
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.