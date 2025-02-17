Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in January

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Great Pacific Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 175,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,472. Great Pacific Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

