Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Update

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Donaldson Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 668,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,069. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.