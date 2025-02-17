Gold Stocks To Research – February 14th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Gold, Cadence Design Systems, and Newmont are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the gold market and can be affected by changes in the price of gold, as well as company-specific factors such as production costs, exploration success, and geopolitical conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,369,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,809,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,006,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,464,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $298.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $39.70. 10,129,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,791,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

NYSE AEM traded down $4.15 on Friday, hitting $96.66. 2,573,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,628. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 13,671,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,286,336. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.65. 737,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,085. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.94.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 3,591,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,859,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52.

