Human Investing LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $83.85 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $317,644 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

