Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,711,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Danone stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.02. 264,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Danone has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

DANOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danone to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

