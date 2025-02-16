Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Grows By 12.8%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $24.27 during trading hours on Friday. DeNA has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.47.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. DeNA had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

