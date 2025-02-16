Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 43,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,353. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Energy Systems
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.