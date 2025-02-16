Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 43,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,353. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 541,773 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

See Also

