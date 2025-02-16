Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,828,100 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 5,152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF remained flat at $11.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

