Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,828,100 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 5,152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF remained flat at $11.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $14.65.
Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile
