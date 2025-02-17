iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 201.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $669,205,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $495.94 and a 12 month high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.