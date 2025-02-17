Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 14th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the bank on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.0028504.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

