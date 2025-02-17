Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 14th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the bank on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.0028504.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
