JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $561.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.62. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

