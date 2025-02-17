Keystone Financial Services Invests $244,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,387,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,306,000 after purchasing an additional 90,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.