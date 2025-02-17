Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 69,882 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,882 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.