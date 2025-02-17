Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 28.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Zscaler by 33.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $212.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.42. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $255.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

