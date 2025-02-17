Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $10,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ford Motor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

