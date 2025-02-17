Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Purchases 940,747 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 201.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,747 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 12.1% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.