Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 162,917 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,917 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.7% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $108,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 1,125,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFAC opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.