Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 162,917 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,917 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.7% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $108,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 1,125,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
DFAC opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $36.66.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
