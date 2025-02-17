Monument Capital Management Has $2.76 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in NRG Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 47.8% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 520,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $107.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $115.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

