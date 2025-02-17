Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Target by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $127.86 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

