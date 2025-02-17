Short Interest in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Declines By 9.0%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,743. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Keisuke Kuno sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $33,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,246.95. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTCR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.