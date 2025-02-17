Sierra Ocean LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 181,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $151.76 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

