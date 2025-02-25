Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Price Performance
Shares of QQA opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $162.73 million and a PE ratio of 34.42.
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Confluent: How Data Streaming May Transform AI
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Behemoth BlackRock’s Next Trillion Comes From Private Assets
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Rivian’s Rough Patch: Is the Dip a Doorway to Long-Term Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.