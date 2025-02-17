British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider David Walker Buys 41 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker bought 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £152.93 ($192.39).

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, David Walker acquired 43 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.32) per share, with a total value of £147.49 ($185.55).

On Monday, December 23rd, David Walker bought 9,547 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £33,891.85 ($42,636.62).

British Land stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 371.20 ($4.67). 1,978,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,032,434. British Land Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 337.20 ($4.24) and a one year high of GBX 467.80 ($5.89). The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 360.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 393.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

British Land ( LON:BLND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 171.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 12.24 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 500 ($6.29) to GBX 480 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 448.33 ($5.64).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

