SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000.

XSW opened at $195.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.65. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $136.84 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

