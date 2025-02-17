NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 8,209 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

