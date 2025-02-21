Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $187.71 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.91.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.