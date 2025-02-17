V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 944,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

In other news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,246.62. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of V2X by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of V2X by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on V2X in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of VVX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.88. 234,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.60. V2X has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Articles

