Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.