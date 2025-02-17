Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Sells 14,358 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 941,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.93. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

