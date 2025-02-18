Americana Partners LLC Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,323,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Shopify by 29.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. CIBC upped their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

