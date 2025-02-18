Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.