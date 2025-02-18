Callahan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 88,236 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MVT opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

