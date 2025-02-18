Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13,309.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,272 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $328,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,486 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in TJX Companies by 161.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in TJX Companies by 281.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,351 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,568,000 after buying an additional 903,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

