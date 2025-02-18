Cannae (CNNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $105.90 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. Cannae has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

