McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $246.93 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $129.80. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, VP Gilda Malek sold 919 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $111,915.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

