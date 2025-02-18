SJW Group (SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $187.48 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SJW opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

