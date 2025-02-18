Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Barclays

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $205.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $150.79 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,018 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $172,752,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $98,886,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,776,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.