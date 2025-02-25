The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 113,917 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $786,027.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,673.10. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RealReal Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $753.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.83. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Get Our Latest Report on REAL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Quarry LP boosted its stake in RealReal by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.