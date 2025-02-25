Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Gregg J. Felton Sells 71,161 Shares

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 71,161 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $349,400.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,023,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,756,347.36. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altus Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $787.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Altus Power by 11,326.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. UBS Group downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

