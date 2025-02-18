Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

