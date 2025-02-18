Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLADZ opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

