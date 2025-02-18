GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GWA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

GWA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

