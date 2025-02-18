GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GWA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
GWA Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About GWA Group
