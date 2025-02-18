iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $71.24, with a volume of 41116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $699.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

