Kestra Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $391.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.80 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

