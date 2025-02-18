Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. Fluor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.250-2.750 EPS.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Fluor has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In related news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

