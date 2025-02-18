Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 14,279.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

NYSE:OKE opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $118.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 86.19%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

