Nordson (NDSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $196.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,703 shares of company stock valued at $374,069. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

