Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

